News July 28, 2021

Simone Biles Will Not Compete in the Olympics All-Around Gymnastics Competition to Focus on Mental Health

Getty Images

Gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in Thursday’s individual all-around Olympics competition at the Tokyo Games in order to focus on her mental health.

USA Gymnastics announced the news, stating, "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Biles’ teammate Jade Carey will take her place in the all-around, alongside Sunisa Lee.

The news comes after Biles withdrew from the team competition earlier this week.

According to People, Simone will undergo an evaluation before deciding to compete in vault, floor, bars, and beam.

More

More in News