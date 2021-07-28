Simone Biles Will Not Compete in the Olympics All-Around Gymnastics Competition to Focus on Mental Health

Getty Images

Gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in Thursday’s individual all-around Olympics competition at the Tokyo Games in order to focus on her mental health.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021 @USAGym

USA Gymnastics announced the news, stating, "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Biles’ teammate Jade Carey will take her place in the all-around, alongside Sunisa Lee.

The news comes after Biles withdrew from the team competition earlier this week.