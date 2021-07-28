News July 28, 2021
Simone Biles Will Not Compete in the Olympics All-Around Gymnastics Competition to Focus on Mental Health
Gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in Thursday’s individual all-around Olympics competition at the Tokyo Games in order to focus on her mental health.
After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021 @USAGym
USA Gymnastics announced the news, stating, "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
Olympics Shocker: Simone Biles Makes Surprise Exit from Women’s Final Due to ‘Medical Issue’View Story
Biles’ teammate Jade Carey will take her place in the all-around, alongside Sunisa Lee.
The news comes after Biles withdrew from the team competition earlier this week.
According to People, Simone will undergo an evaluation before deciding to compete in vault, floor, bars, and beam.