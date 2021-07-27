Olympics Shocker: Simone Biles Makes Surprise Exit from Women’s Final Due to ‘Medical Issue’

Getty Images

Simone Biles’ fans were left in shock Tuesday when the athlete exited the women’s gymnastics team final early.

USA Gymnastics said a statement, "Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."



Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021 @USAGym

The news came after Biles’ poor showing on the vault. Rather than attempting the Amanar vault, the 24-year-old opted for an easier 1.5 twist and received a 13.766. According to People, it marked the lowest vault score of her Olympics career.

Afterward, Simone left with medical trainer Marcia Faustin. When she returned, hugging her teammates, she was dressed in her Team USA warm-ups.

Biles’ reserve, Jordan Chiles, along with teammates Suni Lee and Grace McCallum continued on without her, eventually earning the silver medal.

Simone did take to Instagram on Monday to talk about the pressures of the Olympics. After suffering some stumbles during the preliminary competition, she wrote, "It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"

She has also suffered from an ankle injury in the past. In May, she opened up about it on her Facebook Watch series “Simone vs. Herself,” saying, “So in 2019 after Worlds, I landed completely the wrong way on floor and partially tore a ligament in my foot. And then maybe two, three weeks ago, I landed short on a triple-double and I was still kind of sideways coming in and I think I re-irritated those ligaments."

The star spoke on the episode just two days after the U.S. Classic, saying, "Right now, what we're dealing with is I just have a lot of fluid built up in there. There's nothing we can do at this point. We don't have time for rest, we don't have time for shots and all of that stuff — so tape it is."