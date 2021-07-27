Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on Set of ‘Better Call Saul’

Actor Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized today after collapsing on set, TMZ reports and “Extra” can confirm.

Odenkirk was filming his hit AMC show “Better Call Saul” in New Mexico on Tuesday when the medical emergency occurred.

TMZ says the crew rushed to his side and called an ambulance, and an insider tells the site he is still at the hospital.