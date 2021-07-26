Margot Robbie on Her Ex’s Cutout of ‘Suicide Squad’ Co-star John Cena, Plus: He Reacts!

Getty Images

The supervillains-turned-lousy-superheroes are back for a brand-new do-or-die mission in “The Suicide Squad”!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Margot Robbie, who’s back as everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior, who plays Cleo Clazo/Ratcatcher II.

The women opened up about the movie, with Margot dishing on the cardboard cutout of their co-star John Cena that her ex-boyfriend had in his room!

Chatting about the movie, Margot said, “It was such an experience! It’s amazing.” Daniela added, “It is such a dream to me still. I just loved this experience.”

And Margot is even happier fans can see it the theaters, admitting, “I was worried for a second that people were never going to see any movies again.”

The 31-year-old said that while she loves playing Harley, she is also high-maintenance. “She’s high-energy, she’s hyper all the time, she moves a million miles a minute… She can be exhausting, but she’s also very fun. I love her.”

And she may be back for more! Teasing when we may see the character again, she said, “I don’t know… hopefully not too long.”

Margot is happily married to producer Tom Ackerley, but recently told Jimmy Kimmel that she dated a guy in the past who was obsessed with John Cena — and who had a life-sized cut out of the WWE star in his room!

Robbie described the memorabilia as an image of “him in his denim shorts and the belt and, like, him doing this.” Margot did the pose, then pulled up old pics of the cut out on her phone, saying, “Okay, look, here's John Cena!”

Cheslie told her, “Margot, the fact that you have that picture gives me so much joy.”

Kryst also chatted with John, who was joined by Joel Kinnaman. Cena reacted to the cutout, saying, “Obviously, my performance had an effect on this person's life, which is very flattering. It just happens to be awkward that it was in the bedroom of her committed relationship for a long duration of time.”