Celebrity News July 15, 2021
Jump and Jive with Louis Prima Jr.
Shane O'Neal
Live music is back, big-time!
Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses are back on the road, having just kicked off a major tour.
The swinging sounds made popular by his legendary dad Louis Prima are featured, along with his own hits and style, and a “get up out of your seat and dance” rollicking and acclaimed show that has become legendary as well. Check out a preview here!
Full tour dates and more info can be found at LouisPrimaJr.com!