Celebrity News July 15, 2021

Jump and Jive with Louis Prima Jr.

Shane O'Neal

Live music is back, big-time!

Louis Prima Jr. and the Witnesses are back on the road, having just kicked off a major tour.

The swinging sounds made popular by his legendary dad Louis Prima are featured, along with his own hits and style, and a “get up out of your seat and dance” rollicking and acclaimed show that has become legendary as well. Check out a preview here!

Full tour dates and more info can be found at LouisPrimaJr.com!

