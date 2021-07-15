Celebrities Join Telethon for Project Angel Food

Your favorite celebrities are taking to the phones in this Saturday’s live telethon “Lead with Love 2021” for Project Angel Food.

The telethon will support the continued production and distribution of life-saving meals at the record levels set during the pandemic.

Hosts Eric McCormack and Jessica Holmes will be in the middle of the action, while Loni Love and Alec Mapa keep the energy going as they take charge of the board thermometer and help to keep the donations coming in!

Executive director Richard Ayoub commented “It’s like we’re getting the band back together. Eric and Jessica hosted our first telethon last year. Eric was originally going to be out of town and I’m so happy he changed his plans; Loni is a huge supporter; and it’s a Project Angel Food homecoming for Alec. It doesn’t get any better.”

The telethon will have special moments like celebrity chefs Cat Cora, Wolfgang Puck, Stuart O’Keeffe and Duff Goldman paying tribute to Project Angel Food Chef Randy Nakamura, who lost his life to COVID in January. “Extra’s” own Rachel Lindsay will provide viewers with a tour of the Angel Food kitchen.

LeAnn Rimes, Gloria Estefan and Olivia Holt will perform, and there will be appearances by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maria Shriver, Oscar De La Hoya, Yvette Nicole Brown and more. Viewers will be able to talk to some of their favorite celebrities when they phone in to the “Celebrity Call Lounge.” “Criminal Minds” star Kirsten Vangsness, “Black Lady Sketch Show” star Gabrielle Dennis, “Westworld” actor Gregory Zarian and lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian and more will be taking calls and donations.

Tune in to the live telethon this Saturday on KTLA 5. It’s also streaming live on Hulu 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.