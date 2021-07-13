‘Southern Charm’ Star Naomie Olindo & BF Metul Shah Split After Move to NYC

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It’s over between “Southern Charm” alum Naomie Olindo and her boyfriend, Dr. Metul Shah, just weeks after moving to NYC.

Her agent Paul Desisto confirmed the news to People, revealing, “Naomie and Metul are no longer together. She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being.”

Olindo recently deleted most of her Instagram photos of Metul and fans noticed they stopped following each other on the social media site. Shah, however, still has photos of Naomie up on his account.

Naomie announced she was leaving Charleston for NYC in May, but headed to Antigua and Baruda with Metul and friends before the big move.

Shah shared loved-up pics with Naomie on Instagram, writing, “just getting my balance back on land thanks to an incredible week on @marebluyacht. cannot rave enough about crew & co!!