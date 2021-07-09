Celebrity News July 09, 2021
‘Extra’s’ Jenn Lahmers Expecting First Child
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers is pregnant!
Jenn made the exciting announcement on “Extra” today, revealing she and her boyfriend Dr. Jarod Keller, an ER doctor in Burbank, are expecting their first child together. Watch!
Lahmers is due in November, when the couple will welcome a baby boy.
Jenn says of the news, “We couldn’t be happier to get ready to welcome our little blessing to the world. Dad is fully ready for diaper duty.”