Is Sharon Stone Hanging Out with Rapper RMR?

Actress Sharon Stone is having herself a hot girl summer!

Sharon, 63, who recently showed off her body in a yellow swimsuit, has reportedly been spending time with rapper RMR, 25.

RMR is known for hiding his identity by wearing a ski mask. Sharon was photographed wearing a ski mask while sitting next to him in a recent photo.

Along with being pictured together, they have been spied out together several times in Los Angeles, hitting up celeb hot spots like Delilah and the Highlight Room.

A source told Page Six, “They were together hanging out with Drake’s [artist] PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.”

“They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there,” the insider added.

According to the source, RMR “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f**k” and is a major fan of her 1995 movie “Casino.”

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together,” the insider shared. “They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship.”

They have even liked and commented on each other’s Instagrams.

A source insisted to People magazine, "They are friends, have been interacting on social media and hanging out on several occasions."