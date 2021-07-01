‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Dishes on New Single ‘Next’

Singer and actress Olivia Holt, hot on the heels of her breakout hit show “Cruel Summer,” is back with new music!

Holt just released a new single called “Next,” which was co-written with Meghan Trainor.

It’s a fun summertime dance anthem that should be playing in cars and clubs all season.

Music aside, Holt is prepping to shoot the second season of “Cruel Summer,” which is available on Freeform.