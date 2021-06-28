Baby Bump Alert! Freida Pinto & Cory Tran Expecting First Child

Actress Freida Pinto, 36, and her photographer fiancé Cory Tran, 34, have a baby on the way!

On Monday, the pair announced that their bundle of joy is “coming this fall.”

After hearing the news, Sam Claflin wrote, “Noooooo way! No way?! ❤️ So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you 🤗.”

Freida and Cory announced their engagement in late 2019. At the time, Tran popped the question near a cliff overlooking the ocean. She gushed on Instagram, “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense.”

“You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life,” she went on. “And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! 😂 All my love with all my heart ♥️.”