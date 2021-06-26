Tristan Thompson's Public Comment to Khloé Kardashian Post-Split

Getty

In the wake of split rumors, Tristan Thompson has left a public comment on one of Khloé Kardashian's posts — and he's keeping it positive!

Thompson left heart emojis in response to several adorable photos of Kardashian with their 3-year-old daughter True.

A source confirmed to Us on June 21 that the on-again, off-again couple was off again as of "a few weeks ago. They remain amicable toward each other." The source also said the two had resolved to co-parent without drama.