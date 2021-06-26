Celebrity News June 26, 2021
Tristan Thompson's Public Comment to Khloé Kardashian Post-Split
In the wake of split rumors, Tristan Thompson has left a public comment on one of Khloé Kardashian's posts — and he's keeping it positive!
Thompson left heart emojis in response to several adorable photos of Kardashian with their 3-year-old daughter True.
A source confirmed to Us on June 21 that the on-again, off-again couple was off again as of "a few weeks ago. They remain amicable toward each other." The source also said the two had resolved to co-parent without drama.
Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 30, dated in 2016, welcoming True in 2018. They broke up over Tristan's infidelity in 2019, but by August 2020, the parents were trying to make it work again.