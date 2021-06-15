First Pics & Video! See Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham’s Twins

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bachelor Nation is getting a first look at Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s adorable twins!

Arie shared the first pics of the pair on Instagram, writing, “Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!”

Lauren shared the same pics with the message, “6.11.21.”

Arie also documented the twins’ arrival with a vlog, taking fans on their journey to the hospital and into the room as Lauren had a C-section.

The video starts out with the couple at home and Lauren isn’t feeling good. She’s timing her contractions, and they decide to head to the hospital.

After they check in, things start to move faster than they are expecting, and Lauren is scheduled for the C-section.

Arie says, “I feel like it is very quick and there are also people around,” and Lauren tells him, “I’m a little freaked out. I’m hungry and thirsty and they won’t let me eat or drink. It’s happening. It’s exciting.”

Soon, it’s time for the delivery! Arie is able to be by Lauren’s side during the surgery, and when their baby girl is born, the dad gets emotional, saying, “little cutie.” Next, their baby boy arrives, and Arie gushes that he’s “so big.” Both parents agree the babies look just like their big sister Alessi, 2.

Next, the vlog reveals that their baby girl weighed 5 lbs., 13 oz, and their baby boy 6 lbs., 5 oz.

The video then cuts to Arie in the NICU with the babies, where he says they need a “little assistance,” but he also says they are “looking a lot better.”

Their son is finally able to join them in their hospital room, while his sister remains in the NICU for respiratory support. As they anticipate reuniting the twins, Lauren says, “It is going to be interesting taking care of them both next to each other. It will be fun. I’m excited.”

They end the video snuggling their boy, calling it “bittersweet” that their girl can’t be there yet.

Lauren explain, “She just needs to grow a little bit more,” and Arie adds, “She is just having some trouble with breathing and keeping her heart rate up, which they say is completely normal with preemies.”