'American Idol' Singer David Archuleta Comes Out as LGBTQIA+ in Heartfelt Pride Post

"You're not alone."

With those reassuring words — and an introspective essay about who he is — "American Idol" Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta came out as LGBTQIA+ in a touching Instagram post Saturday, right in the middle of Pride month.

Archuleta, 30, expressed uncertainty as to how exactly to label himself, writing, "...I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people 💀which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage 🤣. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges."

By way of explanation, he continued, "There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have. Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers. I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself. I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith."

"Archie" was deluged with supportive comments, including from his season's winner, David Cook, who wrote, "Love you man, and so proud of who you are."

David Hernandez, who came in 12th that season, and who is an out gay man now himself, commented, "Beautiful words my friend. ❤️ I have and always will support you and hold a safe space for you. Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing. Your willingness to open up will inspire others to do the same. Sending LOTS of love."

Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks wrote, "I am so proud of you and proud to know you. You are so loved, David."

Archie also attracted the support of gay actor and social media sensation Leslie Jordan, who posted, "Proud of you sweet boy. You have an army of supporters. And now it’s time to live your best life."