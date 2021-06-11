Dennis DeYoung Explains Why the Styx Reunion Probably Won’t Happen

Getty Images

Dennis DeYoung is amped for a Styx reunion, but he said the idea has been met with “total resistance.”

DeYoung opened up about tour rumors with Sukanya Krishnan and Scott Stanford on “The Suki and Scott Show,” saying, “I think it is time.”

The singer wants to hit the road with James “JY” Young and Tommy Shaw for “one last tour to say thank you to the fans that made us wealthy human beings and tell them how much we appreciate what they’ve done to make our lives better,” he added, but “it has been met with total resistance.”

Dennis added, “I was told that Tommy said no, so it is not in my corner.”

He says there is no bad blood among the bandmates, explaining, “I don’t have any axes to grind or hatchets to bury. I love those guys. They were with me in 1999 when I was ill. Just the two of them, because there was just three of us left. And then they went off and have been touring without me. So I want to go back and play those songs the way they were intended one more time.”

He doubled down, saying he was “absolutely” ready to hit the stage, sharing, “My bags are packed. I’m just standing here waiting for the phone call,” but added that the call might never come.