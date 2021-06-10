Alicia Witt Says New Song ‘Talk to You’ Is About ‘Connecting’ and ‘Sparking with Someone’

Actress, singer, and now author Alicia Witt has been keeping very busy during this past pandemic year.

Known for her many Hallmark Channel movies, “Twin Peaks,” “Dune,” and countless other productions, Alicia is also an extremely talented musician with many albums and songs to her credit.

Her latest album, “The Conduit,” comes out later this year, but her new song and music video “Talk to You” are out now. Watch the video below!

She explained, “To me, this song really is about connecting. It’s about that longing to learn everything there is to know about someone, to check in and find out how they’re truly doing, and to discover all the places along your journeys where you had the same experiences, although you didn’t know each other yet.”

Witt went on, “I wrote it a few years ago after an especially magical ‘night out on the town’ where there were a lot of us there, but one in particular who I felt drawn to — and couldn’t wait to have alone time with. As I was writing the song a few days later, I realized that it’s a universal feeling when you’re sparking to someone.”

Alicia will also release a book, “Small Changes,” this October, with the performer’s guide to adding “plant-based foods, peace, and positivity into your life — through recipes, exercises, food substitutions, and healthy rituals.”