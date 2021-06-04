Surprise! Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Welcome Baby #2

Getty

Troian Bellisario, 35, and Patrick J. Adams, 39, had another baby!

They announced the surprise news today… three weeks after welcoming their baby girl.

Troian wrote on Instagram, “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

Adams added on his account, “[Plus] one. Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival.”

