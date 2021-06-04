Television June 04, 2021
‘Crikey! It’s a Baby’: Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Take Fans on Their Pregnancy Journey
Discovery+
Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are inviting fans on their pregnancy journey in the special “Crikey! It’s a Baby.”
From Grandma Terri throwing the baby shower to Bindi preparing the hospital bags to the couple bringing newborn Grace Warrior to the Australia Zoo for the first time… it’s all there!
Check out the video below for a sneak peek at their pregnancy announcement, ultrasound, and more.
“Crikey! It’s a Baby” debuts June 5 at 8 p.m. on Animal Planet, followed by the Season 3 premiere of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.”