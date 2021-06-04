‘Crikey! It’s a Baby’: Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Take Fans on Their Pregnancy Journey

Discovery+

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are inviting fans on their pregnancy journey in the special “Crikey! It’s a Baby.”

From Grandma Terri throwing the baby shower to Bindi preparing the hospital bags to the couple bringing newborn Grace Warrior to the Australia Zoo for the first time… it’s all there!

Check out the video below for a sneak peek at their pregnancy announcement, ultrasound, and more.