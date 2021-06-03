Television June 03, 2021
David Spade Reportedly Set to Guest-Host ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Comedian David Spade is headed to “Bachelor in Paradise”!
A source tells People that Spade will be one of the celebrity guest hosts next season while Chris Harrison is on a break from “The Bachelor” franchise.
“BIP” is set to return in August, and according to Us Weekly, David will helm the show for two weeks.
Spade, 56, is known for following the franchise and posting about it on Instagram. Last year, Jimmy Kimmel asked if he preferred “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” and he quipped, "I just make fun of whatever's in front of me."