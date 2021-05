'Extra' Nominated for 2021 Daytime Emmy Award!

Getty

“Extra” is honored to have received an eighth consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

We made TV history as the first show ever to win in the category in 2014, and took home the top prize again in 2016.

"Extra's" Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel said in a statement, “We’re thrilled and honored to have our unique format and talented staff recognized with the nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News.”

“Extra,” hosted by Billy Bush, offers a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment. The show is produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The Daytime Emmys are where TV judges face off with each other, and where game shows, morning shows, and talk shows do battle.

See the full list of nominees at www.theemmys.tv/daytime.