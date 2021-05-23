Celebrity News May 23, 2021
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners — Updating Live
The 2021 Billboard Awards were handed out Sunday night, with The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke, Gabby Barrett, and Megan Thee Stallion among the top contenders.
Keep reading for all the winners!
Top Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top New Artist
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke WINNER
- Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd WINNER
Top Female Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake WINNER
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd WINNER
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
- BLACKPINK
- BTS WINNER
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd WINNER
Top R&B Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat WINNER
- SZA
Top Rap Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke WINNER
Top Rap Male Artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke WINNER
Top Rap Female Artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion WINNER
- Saweetie
Top Country Artist
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen WINNER
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
- Gabby Barrett WINNER
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line WINNER
- Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny WINNER
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
- Becky G
- Karol G WINNER
- Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado WINNER
- Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga WINNER
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship WINNER
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West WINNER
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
- Lil Baby “My Turn”
- Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
- Taylor Swift “folklore”
- The Weeknd “After Hours”
Top R&B Album
- Jhené Aiko “Chilombo”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”
- Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
- Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
- The Weeknd “After Hours” WINNER
Top Rap Album
- DaBaby “Blame It On the Baby”
- Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
- Lil Baby “My Turn”
- Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
- Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” WINNER
Top Country Album
- Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
- Sam Hunt “Southside”
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
- Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album” WINNER
Top Rock Album
- AC/DC “Power Up”
- Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”
- Glass Animals “Dreamland”
- Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall” WINNER
- Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”
Top Latin Album
- Anuel AA “Emmanuel”
- Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
- Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
- Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG” WINNER
- J Balvin “Colores”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”
- Gryffin “Gravity”
- Kygo “Golden Hour”
- Lady Gaga “Chromatica” WINNER
- Kylie Minogue “Disco”
Top Christian Album
- Bethel Music “Peace”
- Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”
- Carrie Underwood “My Gift” WINNER
- We The Kingdom “Holy Water”
- Zach Williams “Rescue Story”
Top Gospel Album
- Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”
- Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1” WINNER
- Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”
- Kierra Sheard “Kierra”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” WINNER
- Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top-Selling Song
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- BTS “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles “Adore You”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” WINNER
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” WINNER
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song
- Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat “Say So”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” WINNER
Top Rap Song
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Country Song
- Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
- Gabby Barrett “I Hope” WINNER
- Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
- Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
- Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
- AJR “Bang!” WINNER
- All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
- Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
- Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” WINNER
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
- Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
- SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” WINNER
- Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
- Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song
- Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” WINNER
- for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
- Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
- Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
- Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
- Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
- Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
- Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”
- Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” WINNER