Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary, Officially Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Getty Images

Singer Demi Lovato is sharing a “very personal” update with fans.

During with the launch of their new “4D with Demi Lovato” podcast, the singer revealed, “Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering."

They added, “I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself and I don’t claim to be an expert or spokesperson.”

Lovato also invited their friend Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender-nonconforming writer and performance artist, to continue the conversation. Listen to the podcast here!

Demi also posted on Instagram, “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖.”

The 28-year-old added, “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”