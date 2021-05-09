Mother's Day Gift: Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Expecting 4th Child

Instagram

And baby makes six!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins had a very special announcement this Mother's Day weekend — they're expecting their fourth child.

Late Saturday, Rhett posted a loved-up image of himself and Lauren cradling her baby bump, writing, "Well... we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know."

Already the father of three other girls, Rhett wrote, "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌 feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."

Rhett and best friend since childhood Akins were wed in October 2012, adopted Willa Gray (born in 2015) from Uganda and gave birth to Ada James in 2017, and welcomed Lennon Love in 2020.

