Meghan Markle Talks About Her Baby on the Way in Vax Live Speech

ABC

A glowing Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, contributed a touching virtual speech as part of Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World Saturday night.

The Duchess of Sussex, wearing a bright floral blouse, said, "We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic."

Getting personal, she said, "Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty. My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

She ended with, "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you."

The speech was Meghan's first appearance since her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which caused friction with the Palace.

Meghan and Harry served as campaign chairs of the glitzy show, which was conceived to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations worldwide.