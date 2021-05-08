Barack Obama's Loving Tribute to Presidential Dog Bo, Who Has Died at 12

Bo, the Obamas' Portuguese water dog who served as the family's presidential dog, has died.

Former President Obama made the sad announcement on Twitter Saturday, writing, "Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between."

"He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair," President Obama continued.

In conclusion, he wrote, "He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly."

Beginning with his arrival in April 2009, Bo was a sweet presence during the Obama Administration, a black Portuguese water dog with a white chest and front paws. A gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, Bo was joined by his all-black "sibling," Sunny, also a Portuguese water dog.