Watch Anthony Hopkins Honor Chadwick Boseman After His Surprise Oscar Win

On Sunday night, the Oscars concluded with quite a plot twist!

Instead of ending the show with Best Picture, it wrapped up with Best Actress and then Best Actor.

While many expected the late Chadwick Boseman to take Best Actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” the award ultimately went to Anthony Hopkins for his work on “The Father.”

Hopkins, who was in Wales, was not on hand to accept the award, so Joaquin Phoenix accepted on his behalf, leading to an abrupt ending.

Hopkins’ agent Jeremy Barber revealed that the actor — who became the oldest person to win an Oscar in any acting category — was asleep when his name was announced. He told People magazine, “Tony was in Wales, where he grew up, and he was asleep at 4 in the morning when I woke him up to tell him the news. He was so happy and so grateful.”

“After a year in quarantine, and being double-vaccinated, he was finally able to return to Wales, and age 83, it was a great relief after such a difficult year," Barber went on. "But he loved the role in ‘The Father’ — it's his proudest performance — and to be the oldest living actor to win in the category means so much to him."

Hours later, Hopkins paid tribute to Boseman in a short video acceptance speech.

Hopkins first said, “Here I am in my homeland of Wales… I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, thank you."

He went on to say, “I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much. I really did not expect this, so I've been very privileged and honored."