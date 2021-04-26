Dr. Erika Schwartz Wants You to Take Ownership of Your Health Amid Pandemic

Dr. Erika Schwartz is exploring “the choices we make” in a new TEDxTaraBlvd talk about taking ownership of your health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explains what many of us are doing wrong, like packing on extra weight in quarantine, and how we can take charge of our own wellness.

Dr. Schwartz explains, “Very few of you spent much time focusing to see if the way you were living — your lifestyle — was fighting off the virus, or inviting it in.”

She continued, “It is about the choices we make, and do you realize some of those choices put you more at risk, not only for COVID but any disease. We only have one body, one life, and yet many of us are squandering it. You and your health come first. It is not too late.”

Dr. Schwartz insists, “I think most of know how to be healthier: Cut back on alcohol and coffee, eat better, get off the couch, move, sleep eight hours a night, breathe. Sounds too simple? It can’t be that easy? But it is! Only you live inside your body… You have the power to heal yourself. Spend time learning to listen to your body. Above all, be kind to yourself.”