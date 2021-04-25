Oscars 2021 — The Complete Winners List!

ABC Television

The 93rd Academy Awards are underway!

Keep reading for the complete list of 2021 Oscar winners and nominees, updated live:

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) WINNER

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller WINNER

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell WINNER

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Costume Design

“Emma.”, Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth WINNER

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Music (Best Original Score)

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste

Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” WINNER

“White Eye”

Best Sound

“Greyhound,” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

“Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

“Sound of Metal,” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana WINNER

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary (Feature)

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” (Denmark) WINNER

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Film Editing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” WINNER

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Production Design

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters,” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez