Report: Jana Kramer Files for Divorce from Mike Caussin

Country singer Jana Kramer, 37, has reportedly filed for divorce, pulling the plug on her six-year marriage to Mike Caussin, 34.

On Wednesday, Kramer announced their split on Instagram. She wrote, “‘It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer,” Jana stressed. “It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

What led to the split? A source claimed to E! News, “Mike broke her trust yet again. He had so many chances to make this right and she tried and tried, but she was really left with no choice."

Just months ago, the pair opened up about the tough times while promoting their book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."

Jana explained the reason she and Mike were always painfully honest, telling “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, "I feel like we didn't really have a choice because he got outed when he was in sex addiction rehab, but from there I was like, 'Let's change the narrative. Let's help people...' I want the story how we were able to fight for each other... Marriages can go through the hardest of times, but you can make it through if you're willing to work."

In 2016, the pair separated over infidelity issues.

Mike's infidelity was tabloid fodder that year, when his serial cheating led to rehab, but the two worked to save their marriage, even after his move to file for divorce while Jana was on "Dancing with the Stars." That doesn't mean it wasn't a rocky road. "I was pissed when I found that out," Jana said of the divorce papers, "because I was supposed to be the one that filed for divorce. I think the entire CBS Studios heard my, like, 'What?!' I was so upset."

They had some hard talks. "I was like, 'Why would you do that?' and he was like, 'Well, you won't let me see our daughter...' And that was wrong of me, totally wrong of me." She went on, "That was honestly what was the key factor in wanting to try, because him doing that, I was like, 'Maybe I do want to try.'"

Further sharing why she chose work through the marriage, Jana said, "I had 6-month-old baby. I couldn't let his bad actions break our family apart, and knowing he was willing to fight for our marriage, I was like, 'Okay, then I'm in it. I'm gonna try, too.'"

Mike added, "If Jolie and Jana were gone that day, I probably never would have gone to rehab and I'd still be living an unhealthy lifestyle... Jolie was really the blessing for all of this to snowball into what it is."