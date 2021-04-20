Kelly Osbourne Relapses After 4 Years of Sobriety

Getty

On Monday, Kelly Osbourne, who had been sober for four years, took to Instagram to reveal that she recently relapsed.

In an Instagram Story, Kelly said, “This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery. I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.”

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I’m going to be sober tomorrow,” she emphasized. “But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”

Osbourne noted that she’ll reveal what led to her relapse on her podcast “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show.”

Osbourne made the decision to get sober in 2017. Years later, she said, “I am [in a great place]. I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life. I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me.”