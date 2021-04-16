‘Harry Potter’ Star Helen McCrory Dead at 52

Getty Images

Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died at the age of 52.

On Friday, Helen’s husband Damian Lewis broke the sad news on Twitter, writing, “I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives,” Lewis continued. “She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The pair had been married since 2007.

The news comes as a complete shock since McCrory had kept her cancer battle secret.

Along with Damian, McCrory leaves behind their two children, Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.