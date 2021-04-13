Colton Underwood to Sit Down with ‘GMA’s’ Robin Roberts for Deeply Personal Interview

Getty Images

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood wants to get something off his chest.

The reality star will sit down with Robin Roberts tomorrow on “Good Morning America” for what the show is calling a “deeply personal interview.”

In a promo clip, Robin says, “There is something that you want people to know, so can you tell us what is on your heart that you want to share?” An apprehensive-looking Colton responds, “Yeah,” adding, “It’s been a journey, for sure.”

Good Morning America | WEDNESDAY MORNING: Former Bachelor Colton Underwood in an exclusive, new and deeply personal interview with Robin Roberts. pic.twitter.com/BmeL41skic — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2021 @GMA

Colton shot to fame on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018, and went on to become “The Bachelor” lead in 2019.

Underwood met Cassie Randolph on the show and they dated for about two years.

After they split, TMZ reported that Cassie accused him of harassment and stalking and filed a restraining order. Randolph later dropped the restraining order and asked that police drop the investigation.