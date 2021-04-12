Reality Star Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Expecting Baby #2 with Husband Josh Efird

Mama June’s daughter and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, has another baby on the way!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Over the weekend, Lauryn announced that she’s pregnant with her second child. She wrote on Instagram, “Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021. After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn't be happier."

Lauryn also tagged her husband Josh Efird, who she married in 2018.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They are already the parents of daughter Ella Grace, 2.

More than two years ago, Lauryn opened up about parenthood, telling Us Weekly, “They say [babies] change things, but honestly I think a kid is maybe what we needed in our relationship. We've become closer than any other time. We both help each other out. It's like it's a team thing now."