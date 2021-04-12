Braunwyn Windham-Burke & GF Kris Split — What Went Wrong?

Instagram

Months after going public with their relationship, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend Kris have called it quits.

A source told People magazine, “Kris broke up with Braunwyn well over a month ago.”

The insider added, “They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways. They're still friendly, and each want the best for the other.”

Sources told TMZ that Windham-Burke is seeing other women, but isn’t in any committed relationship while she remains married to husband Sean Burke.

In December, Braunwyn explained her dynamic with Sean, telling GLAAD, “We are in uncharted territories," she said. "Sean and I are still married; I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together. He's my best friend.”

Of her sexual orientation, Windham-Burke said, “I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

She went on, "I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I'm supposed to be. I've always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that."

An on-screen kiss with Tamra Judge on “RHOC” helped her come to terms with her sexuality.

"I had a scene with Tamra that everyone kind of talked about," she said. "When we were getting ready for the reunion, I was talking to a producer that I trust a lot, his name was James, and he said, 'How do you feel about this? Was it a drunken mistake or is this a part of who you are?' And I said, 'This is who I am.'"