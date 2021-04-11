Celebrity News April 11, 2021
'Nomadland,' 'Promising Young Woman,' and All the BAFTA Winners — Complete List
The 74th British Academy Film Awards were handed out on Friday and Saturday, honoring the best U.K. and international films of the past year.
The show opened with a tribute to the late Prince Philip, who died at 99 on Friday. Host Clara Amfo told viewers at the beginning of the virtual ceremony, "On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday. The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president over 60 years ago and was the first of a line of royal patronage all the way through to BAFTA’s current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge. It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family."
Check out all the winners below!
Best Film
"The Father"
"The Mauritanian"
"Nomadland" WINNER
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Outstanding British Film
"Calm with Horses"
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"His House"
"Limbo"
"The Mauritanian"
"Mogul Mowgli"
"Promising Young Woman" WINNER
"Rocks"
"Saint Maud"
Director
"Another Round," Thomas Vinterberg
"Babyteeth," Shannon Murphy
"Minari," Lee Isaac Chung
"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao WINNER
"Quo Vadis, Aida?," Jasmila Zbanic
"Rocks," Sarah Gavron
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, "Rocks"
Radha Blank, "The Forty-Year-Old Version"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, "His House"
Alfre Woodard, "Clemency"
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Adarsh Gourav, "The White Tiger"
Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen, "Another Round"
Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari WINNER
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" WINNER
Barry Keoghan, "Calm with Horses"
Alan Kim, "Minari"
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."
Clarke Peters, "Da 5 Bloods"
Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
Original Screenplay
"Another Round," Tobias Lindholm & Thomas Vinterberg
"Mank," Jack Fincher
"Promising Young Woman," Emerald Fennell WINNER
"Rocks," Theresa Ikoko & Claire Wilson
"The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
"The Dig," Moira Buffini
"The Father," Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller WINNER
"The Mauritanian," Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani & M.B. Traven
"Nomadland," Chloé Zhao
"The White Tiger," Ramin Bahrani
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
"His House," Ben Sharrock (writer/producer), Irune Gurtubai (producer) WINNER
"Moffie," Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
"Rocks," Theresa Ikoko & Claire Wilson (writers)
"Saint Maud," Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Film Not in English Language
"Another Round" WINNER
"Dear Comrades!"
"Les Misérables"
"Minari"
"Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Documentary
"Collective"
"David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet"
"The Dissident"
"My Octopus Teacher" WINNER
"The Social Dilemma"
Animated Film
"Onward"
"Soul" WINNER
"Wolfwalkers"
Original Score
"Mank," Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
"Minari," Emile Mosseri
"News of the World," James Newton Howard
"Promising Young Woman," Anthony Willis
"Soul," Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross WINNER
Casting
"Calm with Horses"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Rocks" WINNER
Cinematography
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"The Mauritanian"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland" WINNER
Editing
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal" WINNER
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Production Design
"The Dig"
"The Father"
"Mank" WINNER
"News of the World"
"Rebecca"
Costume Design
"Ammonite"
"The Dig"
"Emma."
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
Makeup & Hair
"The Dig"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" WINNER
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
Sound
"Greyhound"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal" WINNER
Special Visual Effects
"Greyhound"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet" WINNER
British Short Animation
"The Fire Next Time"
"The Owl and the Pussycat" WINNER
"The Song of a Lost Boy"
British Short Film
"Eyelash"
"Lizard"
"Lucky Break"
"Missy Curvy"
"The Present" WINNER
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray WINNER
Conrad Klein
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu