'Nomadland,' 'Promising Young Woman,' and All the BAFTA Winners — Complete List

The show opened with a tribute to the late Prince Philip, who died at 99 on Friday. Host Clara Amfo told viewers at the beginning of the virtual ceremony, "On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday. The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president over 60 years ago and was the first of a line of royal patronage all the way through to BAFTA’s current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge. It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family."