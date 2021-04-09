Celebrity News April 09, 2021
Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross & Wife Kara Split After 18 Years of Marriage
Billionaire Stephen M. Ross, 80, and his wife Kara, 54, are going their separate ways after 18 years of marriage, Page Six reports.
They told the paper in a joint statement, “We have deep love and respect for each other. We will continue to be a part of each other’s lives and support what is best for the health and happiness of our family.”
The split could get expensive, though the paper says they have a prenup.
Ross, the real estate mogul behind New York’s Hudson Yards, is reportedly worth between $7 and $8 billion. He is also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, founder of Related Companies, and an investor in Equinox and SoulCycle.
Kara is a jewelry designer to the stars with clients like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Anne Hathaway.
The couple owns some expensive property, too, including a penthouse overlooking Central Park that is on the market for more than $62 million, and the ocean-front mansion they paid nearly $32 million for in Palm Beach, Florida.
Custody won’t be an issue, as they have no children together.
A legal source with no ties to the case told Page Six that Kara could walk away with $100 million, two or three times that.
Another insider said Ross’ ownership of the Dolphins and Related Companies is not in jeopardy. “His business holdings will not be affected by the divorce,” the source told the paper.