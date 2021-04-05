First Pic! Christopher Masterson & Yolanda Pecoraro Welcome Baby Girl

“Malcolm in the Middle” alum Christopher Masterson is a dad!

Masterson and wife Yolanda Pecoraro welcomed a baby girl, who they named Chiara.

Over the weekend, Yolando wrote on Instagram, “Chiara Darby Masterson, I love you!!!”

After the news broke, Chris’ sister Alanna wrote, “Cutie!!!!!!!””

Last month, Yolando expressed excitement about meeting their bundle of joy, writing on Instagram, “9 months, waiting to meet our baby girl 🌸.”

Christopher and Yolanda announced they were expecting in November.

At the time, Yolando bared her baby bump while rocking a bikini. She wrote, “Baby Masterson.”