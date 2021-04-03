Hip-Hop Legend DMX Overdoses — Condition 'Grave'

Rapper DMX reportedly overdosed Friday night — and his condition is said to be "grave."

TMZ reports the troubled rapper ODed at his home around 11 p.m., and that the overdose led to a heart attack.

The 50-year-old was taken to a White Plains, New York, hospital, where he remains in a critical-care unit. According to TMZ's sources, doctors have told those close to him to be prepared for the worst.

Fellow music icon Missy Elliott took to Twitter to post, "Prayers for DMX and his family," and Oscar winner Viola Davis also had DMX on her mind, writing, "Praying for DMX."

The rapper, whose 1998 debut album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot" shook up the music world, has long battled addiction, including a stint in rehab in 2019 following a year-long prison sentence for tax evasion, one of many run-ins with the law.

In 2016, he was found in the parking lot of a Yonkers, New York, Ramada Inn with no pulse. Only a dose of Narcan saved his life.

DMX has made his mark on popular culture via seven albums, hits like "Party Up (Up in Here)" (2000), and numerous film appearances, including in "Romeo Must Die" (2000) and "Cradle 2 the Grave" (2003). He starred in his own reality series, "DMX: Soul of a Man" (2006).

Married once, he is the father of 15 children from various relationships.