McSteamy’s Back! More Stars Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans were in for a treat Thursday night with the return of Eric Dane’s character Mark Sloan aka McSteamy!

This season has been a nostalgic one for fans as past characters return in Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) dream state as she battles COVID-19.

Thursday marked the return of Sloan and Meredith’s half-sister Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh). Mark and Lexie, who were a couple on the show, were in an aviation accident at the end of Season 8. While Mark was on life support at the start of Season 9, and did appear in some flashbacks, he passed away.

Meredith meets up with the pair on the same beach where she reunited with Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight’s George O’Malley.

A clip of the reunion was posted on Twitter, and Lexie tells her, “I love it here. It is so beautiful,” and asks Meredith, “Are you going to stay?” Grey isn’t sure, saying, “I don’t know the rules.”

Lexie answers, “I don’t think there are rules, which… takes some getting used to. I was big on rules… I think I loved rules.”

Enter McSteamy! “You totally did,” he tells her.

Meredith is overjoyed as she greets him, “Mark!” He insists, “You’re early, killer… too early.”

The meet-up must have been just what she needed, because later in the episode Grey was off the ventilator!

After the episode, Dane tweeted, "Well that happened... lot's of love all around!"