‘Talladega Nights’ Star Houston Tumlin’s Mom Speaks Out After His Suicide

Last week, “Talladega Nights” actor Houston Tumlin took his own life with a gunshot to the head.

Days later, Tumlin’s mother Michelle shared with TMZ, “Houston Lee Tumlin was so much more than a child actor from 'Talladega Nights.' My beautiful boy brought joy to everyone he encountered and made them feel special. Houston fought his battle for years, and we will continue to fight for him."

She told the outlet that PTSD and depression played major factors in his suicide, noting that Houston had served in the army for nearly six years. During his time, he was rewarded with many accolades while serving as an E-4 specialist in the 101stAirborne Division.

Tumlin will be laid to rest with a full military funeral.

Days after his suicide, his family raised awareness of veteran suicide and PTSD support at an event in Helena, Alabama.