Lizzo Is Casting 'Big Girl Dancers and Models' for Her New Amazon Show!

Getty

“I’m looking for you!” Lizzo is putting together a dream team of full-figured women with help from Amazon.

In a new Instagram video, she says, “Where are all the big girls? That’s what I wanted to know, so me and Amazon are going to find out. I’m developing an unscripted show with Amazon to find my next crew of big girl dancers and models… I’m looking for you!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She included the caption, “Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!”

The untitled project is currently in development, and will follow Lizzo as she searches for “dynamic, full figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage.”