Rocker Matt Sorum Expecting First Child at 60

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, 60, and his wife Ace Harper, 36, have a baby on the way!

The pair are expecting their first child together. They told People magazine, “We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl. Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.”

Along with waiting for their daughter’s arrival, Harper has been prepping for the launch of her fashion line Ace Harper, which will be available later this year.

Ace recently showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a jacket from her line.

Sorum has been working on Billy Gibbons’ forthcoming album as well as his autobiography, “Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'n' Roll Stories.”

In 2013, Matt and Ace tied the knot in Palm Springs. Their wedding was attended by big names, including John Stamos, Jane Lynch, Steven Tyler, and Guns N’ Roses bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan.

They met at a Super Bowl party. While Ace was hesitant at first to have a relationship with Matt, she told Wedding Style magazine that year, “He won me over.”