Tiger Woods’ Crash Investigation Update: Search Warrant Executed for the Black Box

More than a week after Tiger Crash’s car crash in Los Angeles, investigators are still looking for answers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for the black box in the SUV that Tiger was driving.

In order to execute a search warrant, law enforcement must establish that a crime could have possibly been committed, even if the crime is only a misdemeanor.

Downplaying the warrant, Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl pointed out that it is routine and for due diligence. He also stressed that the investigation is not being treated as a criminal investigation.

Schloegl told USA Today, “We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed. If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that. We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.”

Schloegl also revealed that law enforcement didn’t obtain Tiger’s blood because there was “no probable cause.”

Woods’ team has been cooperative, according to Schloegl.

Just days ago, Woods released his first words since the crash. He tweeted, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Woods was referring to the golfers who wore his signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

Last week, Tiger was involved in a single-car rollover crash and rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

A source told Us Weekly, “He’s very grateful the rescuers got there when they did. All of his friends and family members have been so supportive, he really couldn’t ask for more in that regard.”

Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries. Mahajan revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relive pressure due to swelling.”

Later in the week, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked #3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.