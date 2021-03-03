David Schwimmer Gives Update on Long-Awaited ‘Friends’ Reunion

Getty Images

It looks like “Friends” fans will finally get the reunion they’ve been waiting for!

During a chat with SiriusXM host Andy Cohen, David Schwimmer revealed the stars will reunite “in a little over a month” to tape the special.

Schwimmer dished, “Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to L.A. So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”

Andy also fished for details on who is hosting, but David couldn’t say. He did confirm it won’t be Ellen DeGeneres or Billy Crystal, while Andy insisted it isn’t him either. “Oh, my God, I wish it was!” he gushed.

“Friends” ran from 1994 to 2004 and starred Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).