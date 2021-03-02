Dr. Oz Saves Stranger’s Life at Airport Using CPR, Pro Wrestling Move

Getty

Dr. Oz came to the rescue of a man at Newark Airport after he collapsed near baggage claim.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush later caught up with Oz, who detailed what happened.

“We got off the plane, we are waiting for luggage, and my daughter Arabella… yelled, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ like when she was a little child. l looked over… and this gentleman had collapsed in front of her and he’s bleeding… He was the color of eggplant — he’s purple. His wife is standing next to him, she's stunned.”

He continued, “I don’t feel a pulse, I feel for a blood pressure and I use a pro wrestling move, get under his arm and flip him… once I had him on his back, I realized, ‘This man’s heart stopped beating, we need to do CPR.’”

Oz, who noted the man was 61 years old, said, “I start to do chest compressions. As I do that, I open his shirt and see a scar down the middle of his chest and I see he had bypass surgery in the past… As I’m doing chest compressions there is saliva, froth coming out of his mouth.” He explained the froth is an indication that the man’s heart had stopped, as the lungs back up with fluid.

The Port Authority Police helped him with CPR and obtaining equipment like a defibrillator.

Oz worked to get him oxygen and then they “shocked him” with the defibrillator.

“It was like a movie, and his heart started beating!” he said. “The chance of surviving this is less than 1 in 5. Every minute you wait, the chance of the person dying goes up dramatically.”

The doctor had this message for anyone listening, “If you can hear my voice right now, please learn CPR… When he came back to life, it was a miracle.”

He also gave an update on the man, saying, “I’ve been staying in touch with the family. The patient… is in the ICU. He’s doing okay right now. I’m praying for him.”