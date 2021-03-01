Jane Fonda on How Her Father Henry Would React to Her Golden Globe Honor

Getty Images

Actress Jane Fonda took home the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes, an honor her father Henry Fonda received back in 1980.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Fonda after the ceremony, who shared how she thought her father would react to the news.

“He would be very proud of me,” she said, adding, “I feel he is here. I can feel his spirit.”

Jane made headlines with her powerful acceptance speech focused on equality and inclusiveness in Hollywood.

She told the crowd, “You know, we are a community of storytellers, aren't we? And in turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, storytelling has always been essential.”

Fonda later added, “Stories: They really, they really can change people. But there's a story we've been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry. A story about which voices we respect and elevate — and which we tune out.”

Jane went on, “A story about who's offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made. So let's all of us — including all the groups that decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards — let's all of us make an effort to expand that tent. So that everyone rises and everyone's story has a chance to be seen and heard.”