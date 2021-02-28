Golden Globes 2021 Live Blog: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Speeches, Winners, and More!

Getty Images

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are taking center stage as the 2021 Golden Globes are handed out... and "Extra" is here to give you running commentary!

Here's what's happening:

6:13 p.m. Best Original Song went to Diane Warren's 'Io Si (Seen)' from “The Life Ahead,” while Best Original Score went to Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for "Soul.”

6:07 p.m. Emma Corrin won for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown." The newly minted winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama said in her speech, "Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side this entire time. Thank you to my Prince Charming Josh, I wouldn’t be here without you… Finally, thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could imagine."

6 p.m. Norman Lear gives a very touching speech as he accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. At one point he lovingly says, "I am convinced laughter adds to ones life, and there is know one I owe more time to than Carol Burnett."

5:43 p.m. Amy promises the most awkward speech of the night as she introduces the award for "Least Original Song," which goes to Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph playing musicians. They are actually in the audience, and Kenan gives Amy a kiss, while Maya feels her chest telling the crowd she had a "vodka epidural" before she got there. The speech is the mess Amy promised, as they give their very straight-forward takes on "The Crown" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and more.

5:40 p.m. Aaron Sorkin just nabbed the Best Screenplay award for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." He joked with his fellow nominees Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao that they are the “reason my college-aged daughter wants to be a filmmaker, and I'm never gonna forgive you for that.”

5:36 p.m. "I Know This Much Is True" star Mark Ruffalo just took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. His wife and kids were with him to celebrate. After thanking his family, the cast and crew and more, he turned to the state of the world and the "dying" mother earth saying, "let’s be courageous together guys, let’s turn the page on the cruel past of this nation."

5:28 p.m. Best Motion Picture, Animated is a win for "Soul"! Director Peter Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray were on hand to accept the award and Powers said fans appreciated the reminder that “seemingly simple everyday moments of life are often the most important."

5:20 p.m. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy goes to... Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek"! She said, "I am happily and seriously indebted to Eugene and Daniel Levy. They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien."

5:16 p.m. Next up is John Boyega! The "Small Axe" star won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role. The actor was excited and surprised by the win.

5:13 p.m. "Judas and the Black Messiah" star Daniel Kaluuya is the first winner, for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama. The star raised a glass of champagne from home, saying, "It takes a village to make a film."

5:03 p.m. The co-hosts take the stage with a split screen for a rather seamless opening, despite being in separate locations. Tina points out the rooms are filled with "smoking-hot first responders and essential workers," which means "the celebrities can stay safe at home."

They also addressed the lack of diversity in the HFPA. Fey told the audience, "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it's rumored that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on."