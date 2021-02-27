Abigail Breslin's Dad Dies of COVID-19: 'I Miss You, Daddy'

Instagram

"Zombieland" actress Abigail Breslin is mourning the death of her father in the sweetest, most personal way after losing him to COVID-19.

Michael Breslin, 78, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, People magazine reports. His heartbroken daughter announced his death Friday on Instagram, admitting, "Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I'm in shock and devastation."

Alongside photos of her dad, Abigail wrote, "At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received."

Also included in her long statement, the Oscar nominee for "Little Miss Sunshine" wrote, "My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50's and 60's and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom... And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada…"

She signed her remembrance, "Love, yours forever, Abs."

Abigail's actor brothers posted their own intimate statements:

