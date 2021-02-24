Celebrity News February 24, 2021
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Welcome First Child Together
Katharine McPhee is a mom!
People reports the singer, 36, and her husband David Foster, 71, have welcomed a baby boy.
Her rep told the magazine, "Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."
The news comes after Katharine recently told Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning on the “Women on Top” podcast that she was expecting a son.
Reflecting on parenthood, she said, "Since I'm having a boy, I don't know if people know that, it's definitely different, you think about different things… I always wanted a girl, that's always what I wanted — I always wanted both. Let's just be honest about that. But now that I'm having a boy, I'm like, 'Phew, wow, there's different things I need to worry about.' Versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl."
The couple wed in 2019, and news broke of Katharine’s pregnancy in October 2020.
The baby boy is David’s sixth child and Katharine’s first.