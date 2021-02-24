First Lady Jill Biden’s Divorce Advice for Kelly Clarkson

NBC

Kelly Clarkson is getting divorce advice from an unlikely source… First Lady Jill Biden.

The women sat down for a “Kelly Clarkson Show” interview, which airs tomorrow, and Dr. Biden offered the singer some words of wisdom.

Jill was married to Bill Stevenson from 1970 to 1975, before marrying President Joe Biden in 1977. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock last year after seven years of marriage.

Dr. Biden shared, “My mother always said to me, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow. And if you can take one day at a time, things will get better.’”

Reflecting on her own life, Jill said, "I look back on it now, and I think, ‘If I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now.’ So I really think things happen for the best."

She went on, "I think, Kelly, over time — I don't know how long it's been for you — but over time, you heal. And you're going to be surprised. And I can't wait until that day comes for you, and you're going to call me up and say, 'Hey, Jill! You're right!'"